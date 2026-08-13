‘Messi’ affair: Rs 70 crore stadium makeover under scanner

KOCHI: With questions being raised on the financial transactions linked to the ‘proposed’ visit of Argentina national team to Kochi last year, the alleged expenditure of nearly Rs 70 crore for the renovation of the Jawaharlal Nehru International (JNI) Stadium has come under the scanner.
It was in September 2025 that the Greater Cochin Development Corporation (GCDA) handed over the Kaloor stadium to Sports Kerala Foundation (SKF), a public enterprise under the directorate of sports and youth affairs, for upgrade ahead of a ‘friendly match’ involving a Lionel Messi-led Argentina team.
The renovation was sponsored by Reporter Broadcasting Corporation and was claimed to have cost `70 crore. Though the expenditure was not borne by GCDA, the episode – especially with the ‘Messi visit’ failing to materialise – sparked a controversy.
The then GCDA chairperson K Chandran Pillai appointed a monitoring committee – comprising the SKF general manager, a GCDA official and a representative of the sponsor – to look into the expenses.
“The committee had submitted its findings. The new government can look into these findings and if needed probe the alleged irregularities, if any,” Pillai told TNIE.
He said the renovation was carried out with the intention of hosting Messi and his world-beating team and that much of the controversy could have been avoided had the proposed visit taken place. He added that the monitoring committee was appointed only because there was discontent over the expenditure submitted by the company. However, the sponsors filed all necessary documents needed to substantiate their claims, Pillai noted.
Among the renovation work, the installation of new LED lighting, construction of a perimeter wall, refurbishment of seating and the revamp of the interior were completed. Special arrangements were also made to enhance the broadcast facilities at the venue. But the levelling of the parking lot and the maintenance of the stadium roof are pending.
“For `70 crore, an entire football stadium could have been built, or multiple venues with basic facilities,” said an architect, who is also a sports enthusiast.
“Being a state with a low number of high-quality sports infrastructure, the fund could have been used for better purposes, in a way that benefits youngsters and children interested in sports.”
Congress leaders flag lack of transparency
Former GCDA chairperson N Venugopal alleged that though the Kaloor stadium renovation was funded externally, being an autonomous body, GCDA acted irresponsibly in managing the process.
“The entire plan of handing over the stadium to an external agency was a violation of protocol. During the last term, there was a series of irregularities at the stadium. From approving spaces for eateries and hotels for cooking to giving the venue for renovation without calling a tender, the stadium transactions were done in violation of existing norms,” Venugopal said.
He said that even if Argentina had visited Kerala, the football match would not have been possible at Kaloor as the stadium violated the protocols regarding fire safety.
Ernakulam MLA T J Vinod alleged that the decision to hand over the stadium for renovation was never discussed in the GCDA council. “It never came up in the GCDA council and I questioned the same. There was no estimate presented for renovation. There’s a complete lack of transparency surrounding the stadium renovation,” the MLA alleged.