‘Messi’ affair: Rs 70 crore stadium makeover under scanner

KOCHI: With questions being raised on the financial transactions linked to the ‘proposed’ visit of Argentina national team to Kochi last year, the alleged expenditure of nearly Rs 70 crore for the renovation of the Jawaharlal Nehru International (JNI) Stadium has come under the scanner.

It was in September 2025 that the Greater Cochin Development Corporation (GCDA) handed over the Kaloor stadium to Sports Kerala Foundation (SKF), a public enterprise under the directorate of sports and youth affairs, for upgrade ahead of a ‘friendly match’ involving a Lionel Messi-led Argentina team.

The renovation was sponsored by Reporter Broadcasting Corporation and was claimed to have cost `70 crore. Though the expenditure was not borne by GCDA, the episode – especially with the ‘Messi visit’ failing to materialise – sparked a controversy.

The then GCDA chairperson K Chandran Pillai appointed a monitoring committee – comprising the SKF general manager, a GCDA official and a representative of the sponsor – to look into the expenses.

“The committee had submitted its findings. The new government can look into these findings and if needed probe the alleged irregularities, if any,” Pillai told TNIE.