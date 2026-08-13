Pedestrians severely hurt in hit-and-run at Thottakkattukara Junction

KOCHI: Two pedestrians returning after performing bali tharpanam at Aluva Manappuram were seriously injured in a hit-and-run at Thottakkattukara Junction on Wednesday.

Koduvally residents Sivan, 62, and Purushothaman, 68, were crossing the Aluva-Angamaly highway when a car hit them around 3.50am. Purushothaman suffered a deep wound above his right eye, a femur fracture and an ankle injury, while Sivan sustained a deep head injury, a tooth fracture and injuries to his chest. The car, reportedly carrying Tamil Nadu natives, fled without stopping. police intercepted the vehicle at Koratty later.