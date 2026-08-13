Satheesan releases book authored by M Leelavathi

KOCHI: When it comes to creativity, age is no barrier for people with extraordinary abilities, Chief Minister V D Satheesan said on Wednesday after releasing the book ‘Bharatalokam’ authored by Dr M Leelavathi.

“It is nothing short of amazing that even at the age of 98, the teacher wrote a book based on the Mahabharata, gleaning the characters and moments in the epic from her memories. Only people with extraordinary abilities can do that and Leelavathy teacher is one of them,” he said during the release ceremony at the teacher’s residence at Thrikkakara.

Leelavathy said she was grateful that the CM, despite his busy schedule, could attend the function. She said she had read the Mahabharata thoroughly when working on another book.