13 years on, Kerala woman thrives with Asia’s first successful heart transplant in Takayasu patient

KOCHI: It has been 13 years since Sruthi Sasi, a native of Arakkunnam, got a second chance in life. In August 2013, she underwent a heart transplant surgery under the leadership of Dr Jose Chacko Periappuram, at Lisie Hospital, Ernakulam.

According to the hospital statement, Sruthi’s case was a special one as she was born with a disease called dilated cardiomyopathy, which causes the heart to grow excessively. In addition, she was born with only one kidney and also had a disease called Takayasu, which causes the blood vessels to narrow.

“Hers was the first successful heart transplant surgery to be done in Asia on a patient with Takayasu,” said the hospital.

On World Organ Donation Day, Sruthi and the team of doctors who were instrumental in making the surgery a success met up at the hospital to celebrate her 13 years with a donor heart, by cutting a cake. The heart was donated by Joseph Mathew, a native of Kottayam, who died following an accident.

The people of Piravom had come together to raise the money needed to cover the medical costs for her treatment.

“Today, Sruthi has her own jewellery-making venture. She makes attractive jewellery using materials purchased online. Her dream is to expand the business and start her own establishment,” said the hospital.