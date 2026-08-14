24-year-old woman allegedly stabbed to death by boyfriend in Ernakulam

KOCHI: A 24-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her boyfriend at Thuruthipuram near North Paravur in Ernakulam on Thursday.

The deceased is Suramya, a native of Choondy. Suramya had contested the previous panchayat elections as a Twenty20 candidate. According to the police, Suramya and the accused, Shibin, were in a relationship. The incident occurred around 10am at Shibin’s house at Muravanthuruth.

Police said the accused allegedly attacked Suramya with a knife following resentment over her decision to withdraw from the relationship. She suffered serious injuries in the attack and was taken to the Paravur Taluk Hospital, where she died.

The Vadakkekkara police took Shibin into custody and later arrested him. The police have registered a murder case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.