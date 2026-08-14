Kochi Corporation plans waste management overhaul as complaints pile up

KOCHI: Hit by a surge in complaints of inefficient waste collection and treatment, the Kochi corporation is gearing up for a total revamp of the city’s waste management system while also focusing on plugging financial leakage.

“The corporation will look into cutting down unwanted expenses by reviewing the lapses in existing waste management programmes,” Mayor Minimol V K said after the council meeting on Thursday, adding that the city’s waste management system would undergo major changes in the coming days.

The council meeting discussed in detail the defunct Compressed Biogas (CBG) Plant that was set up by the BPCL at Brahmapuram. The project, meant for treatment of 150 tonnes of food waste, segregated at source, per day, has been lying idle owing to various operational challenges. At present, the corporation spends Rs 2,500 to process a tonne of plastic waste at Brahmapuram. The council is looking into ways to cut down such costs, including vehicle charges.

“We have decided to take up the matter with the chief minister and sort out the issues. Instead of the CBG plant, which would cause losses to the corporation, the project proposed by G3R will be more viable,” the mayor said, referring to private firm G3 Renewables Pvt Ltd, which had proposed setting up an organic waste treatment plant on 3.5 acre of land at Brahmapuram.