Final draft ready, Vyttila Local Area Plan awaits nod

KOCHI: Kochi corporation council on Friday decided to send the final draft of the Vyttila Local Area Plan, a first-of-its-kind project, to the state government for approval.

The project proposes a comprehensive development of nearly 105 hectares within a 500-metre radius of Vyttila metro station, encompassing parts of divisions 44 to 48. The proposed interventions include upgrading Vyttila Junction, beautifying the flyover, developing the Vyttila North bus stand, improving street edges, expanding the Mobility Hub under Phase II, and establishing a dedicated food street.

“The draft plan was presented in the council in March 2026 and published in the gazette, seeking opinions from local people. We received three suggestions, based on which changes were made to the draft plan,” town planning standing committee chairperson Naseema said.