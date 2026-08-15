JLN Stadium makeover: GCDA takes more heat over pending payments

KOCHI: The renovation work at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kaloor, in connection with the proposed visit of Lionel Messi and his Argentine football team in 2025, has landed the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) in more trouble, with a multinational firm seeking the authority’s intervention for release of pending funds.

The issue has blown up to the extent that GCDA remains answerable to various contractors.

Although then authority chairman K Chandran Pillai claimed that handing over the stadium to the sponsor never hurt the state exchequer, the delay in payments by Reporter Broadcasting Corporation has put the body in a difficult spot.

In separate letters sent to the secretary and chairman, in June and July respectively, the Bengaluru-based Indian subsidiary of Lighting Technologies urged GCDA to step in for the release of `3.68 crore due to it for “supply, installation, testing and commissioning of 2kW of LED lighting” at the stadium. According to sources, the sponsor paid the firm an advance of `2 crore.