Kerala HC judges to assess waste management at Brahmapuram

KOCHI: Two judges of the Kerala High Court — Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas and Justice Gopinath P​— will inspect the Brahmapuram waste management plant on September 11 in connection with the suo motu case registered over its maintenance.

The court said the progress claimed by the authorities would be verified during the site visit. When the case came up for hearing, the court also directed the authorities to file a report on the plant’s present functioning.

Expressing concern over rampant incidents of illegal waste dumping in the city, the court urged local authorities not only to remove waste dumped on roads but also to take strict action against those responsible.