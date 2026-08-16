No end in sight to Kochi’s wait for modern abattoir

KOCHI: Over 3,000 large animals are culled every month at the abattoir currently functioning in an old building at Kaloor, behind the crowded private bus stand there. Though KIIFB funds have been allocated to set up a modern slaughterhouse, Kochi corporation plans to shift the same to a space with better facilities, for which the wait continues.

Since 2022, the slaughterhouse at Kaloor has been functioning on a temporary licence from the Pollution Control Board, renewed time to time. The corporation budget for 2026-27, too, proposed to set up a modern abattoir in Kochi, but plans remain at a standstill. With a court order staying the renovation of the existing slaughterhouse, the corporation is looking into the scope of shifting the facility away from the city.

“The corporation is bound to ensure a facility to slaughter animals for meat, to be consumed by the people,” Seena Gokulan, chairperson of the corporation health standing committee, told TNIE.

“The current slaughterhouse is located in the middle of the city and causes huge inconvenience to the public. We are planning to relocate the slaughterhouse, probably in Cheranelloor or somewhere else, according to land availability.”

However, a major challenge before the corporation is identifying land suitable for the same.

“When we shift the slaughterhouse to another place, chances are high for residents in that area to protest against it. Hence, a decision can be taken only after analysing all aspects,” Seena said.