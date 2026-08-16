Traffic diversions in Kochi today for Athachamayam procession

KOCHI: With Tripunithura set to kick off Onam celebrations with the Athachamayam procession on Sunday, the police have imposed traffic diversions. Chief Minister V D Satheesan will inaugurate the celebrations at 9 am and actor Manoj K Jayan will flag off the procession.

Buses and small vehicles from Kottayam and Vaikom should enter the mini bypass at Kannankulangara junction and proceed to Ernakulam. Small vehicles and buses proceeding from Ernakulam to Kottayam and Vaikom should take the right turn at Petta junction and enter the mini bypass to reach Kannankulangara.

Vehicles from Kottayam, Vaikom and Mulanthuruthy proceeding to Kakkanad, Ambalamedu and Thiruvankulam should take the right turn at Nadakkavu junction and reach Mulanthuruthy. Vehicles from Muvattupuzha area to Ernakulam and Alappuzha should reach SN Junction taking the Karingachira-Irumbanam Junction road.