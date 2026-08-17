Athachamayam paints Tripunithura in Onam hues

KOCHI: By the time the first beats rolled through Tripunithura on Sunday, the streets were already packed. Families were looking for a vantage point, children perched on shoulders, youngsters holding up phones and cameras, and regular visitors waiting for a spectacle they have watched year after year.

A brief morning drizzle had done little to dampen the mood. As the Athachamayam set off, the sun was out and Tripunithura had turned into a long, colourful stage. Thousands lined the streets for the Athachamayam procession, heralding the arrival of Onam.

There is a reason the town wears Onam differently. Athachamayam carries the history of the erstwhile Kochi royal family. The tradition recalls the royal procession that once marked Atham, when the maharaja and his entourage would make their way through the streets of the town. Cut to the present, on Atham day, the town still retraces that memory with artists, floats, tableaux, and thousands of spectators.