Ernakulam passengers feel the strain as railway station work drags on

KOCHI: The slow pace of the redevelopment of the two major railway stations in the district — Ernakulam Junction and Ernakulam Town — is holding the district, especially the state’s commercial capital, to ransom. Things have been going wrong right from the start of the projects.

At first, it was Ernakulam Junction that got hit after the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor, Bridge and Roof Company India Ltd, Kolkata, took an inordinately long time to complete the work. The project had to be retendered.

Now, the retender bug has bitten the Ernakulam Town redevelopment project too. The Southern Railway had awarded the redevelopment of Ernakulam Junction as an EPC contract to the Kolkata firm in July, 2022, at a cost of Rs 299.95 crore, setting a time frame of 24 months for completion. It has been four years, but the work continues to lag.

According to an RTI reply by the Railways, the approximate physical progress of the Ernakulam Junction station is 25%. “The targeted completion date as per the new contract is February 2028,” the Railways said in the RTI reply. According to Ramesh Mathew, a frequent commuter, the inordinate delay in the work has made using the Ernakulam Junction and Town railway stations as boarding points a big issue for the passengers.