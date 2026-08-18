Government to bear full cost for transporting body

KOCHI: The body of Michi Marpu, a third-year BTech student and native of Arunachal Pradesh, who was found dead at Kothamangalam Mar Athanasius College of Engineering, was flown to his native place on Monday.

The entire cost for the transportation of the student’s mortal remains will be fully borne by the state government. Arrangements for this were expedited following interventions by Higher Education Minister Roji M John.

The body was flown to Delhi from Kochi at 6 pm on Monday by Indigo flight (No. 6E 2382). On Tuesday, the connecting Indigo flight (No.6E 5927) will take the body to Donyi Polo Airport, Hollongi.

The government has requested the Arunachal Pradesh government to arrange an ambulance with all the necessary facilities to receive the body.