Major blaze damages restaurant near airport

KOCHI: A restaurant near the Kochi airport at Athani was destroyed after a fire broke out on Monday afternoon. The blaze destroyed the front section of Grand Malabar Hotel, while all staff and customers were evacuated safely. No injuries were reported.

The fire is suspected to have originated from a tea stall arranged near the restaurant’s facade, eyewitnesses said. Flames soon engulfed the front portion of the building, prompting the evacuation.

Three fire and rescue units from Nedumbassery were deployed to the spot and they managed to bring the fire under control. Chalakudy MP Benny Behanan visited the site.