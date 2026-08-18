Police alert as drug gangs look to exploit Onam rush

KOCHI: With the Onam rush expected to peak in the coming days, Kochi City police are stepping up surveillance to prevent drug networks from exploiting the surge in passenger and parcel movement to push consignments into the city.

The city police have registered nearly 50 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in the past week, according to senior officers. The number is expected to almost double by the end of the Onam season, prompting the force to intensify surveillance at key entry and transit points.

Officers said the emphasis will be on intelligence-led interception rather than blanket checking, as passenger movement through the city’s railway stations, bus terminals, and other transit points is expected to increase sharply. ccording to police, drug consignments reaching Kochi are being routed through multiple interstate corridors — including Bengaluru, Assam, West Bengal and Odisha — using luxury vehicles, omni buses, trains, and courier and parcel services. Recent cases in the Ernakulam region have also highlighted the long-distance routes being used to feed the local drug market.