Police alert as drug gangs look to exploit Onam rush

KOCHI: With the Onam rush expected to peak in the coming days, Kochi City police are stepping up surveillance to prevent drug networks from exploiting the surge in passenger and parcel movement to push consignments into the city.
The city police have registered nearly 50 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in the past week, according to senior officers. The number is expected to almost double by the end of the Onam season, prompting the force to intensify surveillance at key entry and transit points.
Officers said the emphasis will be on intelligence-led interception rather than blanket checking, as passenger movement through the city’s railway stations, bus terminals, and other transit points is expected to increase sharply. ccording to police, drug consignments reaching Kochi are being routed through multiple interstate corridors — including Bengaluru, Assam, West Bengal and Odisha — using luxury vehicles, omni buses, trains, and courier and parcel services. Recent cases in the Ernakulam region have also highlighted the long-distance routes being used to feed the local drug market.
“The Onam rush changes the movement pattern completely. There will be a substantial rise in passengers, private vehicles and parcel movement. Traffickers can use this volume to their advantage, so our intelligence teams are keeping track of suspicious movements and interstate links,” said a senior cop.
“It is impractical to check every passenger or vehicle during the rush. Targeted checking based on intelligence will be more effective. We are trying to identify not just the carrier but the network behind the consignment,” another officer said.
However, the increased checking could create another challenge for the force — complaints from the public. “During a period when drug movement can increase, we cannot completely avoid inspections. The challenge is to ensure this does not turn into harassment,” an officer said.
Intel-based check
Emphasis will be on intelligence-led interception rather than blanket checking
Recent cases highlight long-distance routes being used to feed the local drug market