Kochi corporation's move to invite pvt firms for food waste treatment draws flak

KOCHI: Kochi corporation’s move to invite expression of interest from private firms to process food waste (organic waste) has raised eyebrows as the city already has a compressed biogas plant (CBG) at Brahmapuram, set up by BPCL under their corporate social responsibility (CSR) scheme. While the corporation maintains that the existing plant is insufficient to handle the city’s waste, the opposition has alleged that the proposal could lead to corruption.

Inaugurated on February 27 this year, the Brahmapuram biogas plant has a capacity of 150 tonnes. Set up on 10.5 acres, the plant is designed to produce 5.6 tonnes of CBG and 28 tonnes of organic manure daily, once it attains the maximum capacity. Currently, though, the average processing at the plant is 50 tonnes, with the corporation having to dump the remaining waste.

Sources with the CBG plant noted that the plant would attain its full capacity within the next two months. It is learnt the quantity of waste being processed there could be increased only gradually as overfeeding would kill the bacteria. If anything, the drawbacks in waste segregation is hindering the project.

As per the agreement between BPCL and corporation, source-segregated waste should be brought to the plant for processing. When metallic substances or materials like coconut shells and plastic items get mixed with the segregated organic waste, the machine breaks down, affecting the whole process.