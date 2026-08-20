Rs 10-breakfast, dinner deliver a hit at Kochi Corporation's Indira Canteen

KOCHI: The response to Indira Canteen — launched by the UDF-led Kochi corporation in March this year — has been overwhelming, driven mainly by its Rs 10-breakfast and dinner. What’s more, the food served there has become a staple for youngsters staying in hostels and paid guest facilities in the city.
Mentioned in the UDF manifesto, Indira Canteen is a concept inspired from a similar scheme in Karnataka. The project envisages providing a day’s food at a total cost of `50. It would appear the project has hit the target as youngsters increasingly come in search of the subsidised food available in their neighbourhood.
Eldon P J, belonging to Malappuram and pursuing a German language course in Palarivattom, depends on the Indira Canteen — located in Edappally — for breakfast and dinner.
“At Rs 10, the breakfast and dinner have been a life-saver for me. That helped cut my expenses for food considerably, and we as a group come here every day,” he said.
For breakfast, three idlis are served with sambar and chutney, while three chapatis arrive with a vegetable curry for dinner. For the time being, Indira Canteen does not provide a traditional lunch. Instead, kanji with a thoran and chutney is served for `30. Other items like pothichoru (`80), special kanji (`80) and chicken biriyani (`100) are among the eatery’s fast-moving dishes.
This Onam, they are also serving two varieties of payasam every day, charging a minimum of `40 per cup. “The quality of food served here has been amazing, despite the subsidised rates. Moreover, the canteen is clean and well-maintained,” added another youngster, who did not want to be named.
Apart from students, daily-wage workers, especially those from automobile workshops nearby, and security guards of private firms too depend on Indira Canteen to satisfy their appetite.
“There is sufficient quantity of rice in pothichoru as well. But currently the options in dishes are limited,” pointed out another customer.
Regular customers also complain about a shortage of seating facilities inside the canteen. Since its opening, the canteen has been received well by local people and travellers alike. At present, 14 staff members work at Indira Canteen in two shifts. The canteen runs from 8 am to 10.30 pm.
Food prepared at Samridhi@Kochi
Interestingly, the food served at Indira Canteen continues to be cooked at Samridhi@Kochi’s kitchen. Though the corporation’s original plan is to open a cloud kitchen for both Samridhi and Indira, it is yet to be realised. The UDF-led council had also planned to open more Indira Canteen outlets in the city. But even five months after the canteen’s launch, additional units are yet to come up.
“Discussions are on to set up a cloud kitchen at Edappally,” Mayor V K Minimol told TNIE. “We have identified sponsors for the equipment needed for the purpose. Once it is set up, more Indira Canteen outlets will come up.” A cloud kitchen would help run the canteen in a cost-effective manner, she added.
Average demand for various dishes/day
Breakfast (idli with sambar and chutney) - 450 to 500 plates
Dinner (chapati with a curry)- 530 to 600 plates
Kanji with thoran (noon) - 350 to 400 bowls
Average daily sales worth Rs 60,000