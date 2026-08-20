Rs 10-breakfast, dinner deliver a hit at Kochi Corporation's Indira Canteen

KOCHI: The response to Indira Canteen — launched by the UDF-led Kochi corporation in March this year — has been overwhelming, driven mainly by its Rs 10-breakfast and dinner. What’s more, the food served there has become a staple for youngsters staying in hostels and paid guest facilities in the city.

Mentioned in the UDF manifesto, Indira Canteen is a concept inspired from a similar scheme in Karnataka. The project envisages providing a day’s food at a total cost of `50. It would appear the project has hit the target as youngsters increasingly come in search of the subsidised food available in their neighbourhood.

Eldon P J, belonging to Malappuram and pursuing a German language course in Palarivattom, depends on the Indira Canteen — located in Edappally — for breakfast and dinner.

“At Rs 10, the breakfast and dinner have been a life-saver for me. That helped cut my expenses for food considerably, and we as a group come here every day,” he said.

For breakfast, three idlis are served with sambar and chutney, while three chapatis arrive with a vegetable curry for dinner. For the time being, Indira Canteen does not provide a traditional lunch. Instead, kanji with a thoran and chutney is served for `30. Other items like pothichoru (`80), special kanji (`80) and chicken biriyani (`100) are among the eatery’s fast-moving dishes.

This Onam, they are also serving two varieties of payasam every day, charging a minimum of `40 per cup. “The quality of food served here has been amazing, despite the subsidised rates. Moreover, the canteen is clean and well-maintained,” added another youngster, who did not want to be named.