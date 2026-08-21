Police rescue missing 13-year-old girl from Odisha

KOCHI: After a challenging 4,000-km road journey, a special team of Kerala Police rescued a 13-year-old girl, who had gone missing from Kuruppampady, from a Naxal-affected area in Odisha.

The girl, the daughter of an Odisha-based couple residing within the Kuruppampady police station limits, went missing on August 13. Her parents approached the police around 6 pm the same day, following which a case was registered and an investigation launched under a sub-inspector.

After searches in Methala and neighbouring areas yielded no clues, police used technical surveillance to trace a person named Keshav working in Salem. The investigation revealed that the girl had befriended an Odisha native employed in a company in Salem. However, the man had switched off his phone and the girl could not be traced.

A special investigation team was subsequently formed on the directive of Ernakulam Rural SP K S Sudharshan. The team travelled to Odisha.