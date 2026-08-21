Women officers take charge as SHOs in four Kochi police stations for first time

KOCHI: For the first time, four of Kochi City’s 23 law-and-order police stations have women officers as the station house officer (SHO), signalling a gradual shift in women’s representation at the station level.

While SI Shahina K has been posted as the SHO of Maradu police station, SI Geethumol S is the SHO of Mattancherry police station. Reshma V R and K Anila have been posted as SHOs of the Hill Palace and Vanitha police stations, respectively.

“For nearly 10 years, SHOs were generally of inspector rank. Women officers recruited since 2017 were of SI level, which was one reason why there were fewer women SHOs. This is the first time we are seeing women SIs taking charge as SHOs in these stations,” says Aswathy Jiji, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kochi City.

Geethumol, who took charge last month, was previously an SI at Aroor police station. “I mainly dealt with cases involving women and children. As an SHO, there is now an opportunity to interact more closely with the public and take decisions and act on station-level matters,” she said.

K Anila held additional charge at Vanitha police station be fore taking charge as its SHO “I want to ensure that matters concerning women and children are handled effectively and make the Vanitha police station more approachable to everyone.

We have also requested the commissioner to consider increasing the station’s strength,” she said. The cases reaching the station, Anila said, range from complaints of cruelty by husbands and harassment in live-in relationships to disputes over rent, non-payment of wages and harassment by former partners.