Forum urges Church leaders to implement Pope’s decree in Kochi

KOCHI: The second session of the 34th Synod of the Syro-Malabar Church is under way at Mount St Thomas in Kakkanad.

However, Mar Thoma Nasrani Sangam (MTNS), a registered organisation representing the faithful who stand with the Church to resolve the ongoing issue regarding the Uniform Holy Mass in the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese, pointed out that the bishops including the Major Archbishop of the Syro Malabar Church, Mar Raphael Thattil didn’t even deign interest in the petition that the organisation had submitted.

“However, the Major Archbishop held a secret meeting at the church headquarters with a person leading the rebel camp that has been violating the orders of the Pope,” alleged MTNS.

“This is an act that undermines the credibility of the Synod. The bishops participating in the Synod session should clarify their position on this matter. Mar Raphael Thattil and Mar Joseph Pamplany should take moral responsibility for violating the Pope’s order and be ready to resign from the positions given to them by the Church,” demanded the executive committee of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archeparchy. The MTNS demanded that the Synod should take a decision to implement the Pope’s Decree Circular No. 4/2024.