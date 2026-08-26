Kochi: Potta’s Onachanda turns festive shopping into hope for teen battling cancer

KOCHI: Though Onachanda (Onam market) is a common sight near busy intersections in the state during the festive season, the one at Potta junction in Thrissur serves a cause. The payasam, clothes, and everything else sold there will fund the treatment of 16-year-old Rintu Varghese, who is battling blood cancer. The Onachantha has so far registered sales of around Rs 5 lakh, yet the required amount remains a huge ask.

Rintu, who completed her SSLC last year, is currently under treatment at the MVR Cancer Centre, Kozhikode, with the doctors recommending bone marrow transplant.

While a donor has been identified, the surgery and further treatment will cost around Rs 50 lakh. Her father, Varghese M D, is an autorickshaw driver at Potta. To meet her medical expenses, Varghese sold his autorickshaw, but that has proved insufficient.

The local councillor and residents have formed an action committee to collect money for the purpose, with the Onachantha being one of several ways they thought of to source funds.

“The Onachantha began on August 16 and has been receiving well. All profits from the market will go to the treatment fund for Rintu. So far, we have managed to collect Rs 36 lakh through crowdfunding and efforts being taken to ensure the remaining,” Valsan Chambakkara, division councillor and secretary of the action committee, told the TNIE.