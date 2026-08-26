‘Uthradam’ rush: Buyers flood Kochi’s commercial spots despite heavy rain

KOCHI: The heavy rain forecast and the rain that lashed Ernakulam on Tuesday failed to dent the city’s Onam spirit as people flooded major commercial streets since morning to shop for Onam essentials on ‘Uthradam’ day.

Broadway street, Chamgampuzha park, High Court and Thrikkakara temple, among others, saw a huge rush as people thronged shops to get their hands on vegetables for Onasadya, flowers as well as traditional wear like the Kerala Sari and ‘mundu’.

Sangeetha, a resident of Pallimukku, was at Broadway for last-minute shopping of textiles and other essential items for Onam.

“It’s like this every year. Though we purchase the dresses that need to be stitched in advance, something is always left out and we have to rush to buy it at the last minute. Since shops, too, keep their latest arrivals on display at this time, I love check it out,” she said.

It’s not just vegetable or flower markets or textile shops that were flooded by buyers. Electronic shops also saw rush as people lined up to buy various devices and appliances, or the “latest, cutting-edge” mobile phones, all being sold on attractive discounts.

Shopkeepers were worried the rain would play spoilsport. In the end, their fears were largely unfounded.