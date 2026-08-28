‘A reign of terror’: Residents held hostage as stray dogs rule roads in Kochi

KOCHI: For residents across Kochi corporation limits and the neighbouring municipalities such as Kalamassery, Thrikkakara and Tripunithura, stepping out for an early morning walk has become an act of courage.

From quiet residential lanes to busy public spaces, packs of stray dogs have become an increasingly common sight, leaving senior citizens, schoolchildren, and commuters living in constant fear of attacks. The latest incident occurred at Chandrathil Road near Mamangalam, where five mutts chased a college student. The 18-year-old escaped unhurt after she managed to take refuge in her house.

Many others, however, have not been as fortunate.

In June, several residents, including a 14-year-old boy, were bitten by a rabid dog before the animal was found dead and confirmed to have rabies. Government data shows that Ernakulam district reported 35,681 dog-bite cases in 2025, a sharp rise from 32,086 a year earlier. Across Keralam, dog-bite cases touched 3.69 lakh last year, while 28 people died of rabies in the first five months of 2026.

Residents say the problem has now reached alarming proportions, with territorial packs of dogs terrorising almost every street and by-lane. “People who once went out for morning walks before sunrise now wait until daylight. Going out at dawn is almost an invitation to be chased,” said Mini Nambiar, secretary of Kannanthodath Road Residents’ Association.