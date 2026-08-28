‘A reign of terror’: Residents held hostage as stray dogs rule roads in Kochi

KOCHI: For residents across Kochi corporation limits and the neighbouring municipalities such as Kalamassery, Thrikkakara and Tripunithura, stepping out for an early morning walk has become an act of courage.
From quiet residential lanes to busy public spaces, packs of stray dogs have become an increasingly common sight, leaving senior citizens, schoolchildren, and commuters living in constant fear of attacks. The latest incident occurred at Chandrathil Road near Mamangalam, where five mutts chased a college student. The 18-year-old escaped unhurt after she managed to take refuge in her house.
Many others, however, have not been as fortunate.
In June, several residents, including a 14-year-old boy, were bitten by a rabid dog before the animal was found dead and confirmed to have rabies. Government data shows that Ernakulam district reported 35,681 dog-bite cases in 2025, a sharp rise from 32,086 a year earlier. Across Keralam, dog-bite cases touched 3.69 lakh last year, while 28 people died of rabies in the first five months of 2026.
Residents say the problem has now reached alarming proportions, with territorial packs of dogs terrorising almost every street and by-lane. “People who once went out for morning walks before sunrise now wait until daylight. Going out at dawn is almost an invitation to be chased,” said Mini Nambiar, secretary of Kannanthodath Road Residents’ Association.
Arun Mohan, another resident, said the elderly have become prisoners in their own homes. “For many senior citizens, walking is their only exercise. Today, only the agile can escape if dogs chase them. If someone slips and falls, the consequences can be serious. It is a reign of terror,” he said, adding that residents have submitted representations to the corporation seeking urgent intervention.
The fear is not confined to residential areas alone. Residents point out that stray dogs have occupied railway station platforms, hospital compounds, metro station entrances, markets and footpaths, making public spaces increasingly unsafe.
Dr P V Joseph, a resident of Thaikoodam, said indiscriminate feeding of stray dogs has worsened the problem. “People feed dogs with good intentions, but there must be responsibility. Well-fed dogs multiply quickly and become territorial,” he said. Residents stress that the issue is not one of compassion versus safety, but of balancing animal welfare with the rights of people to move without fear.
“There is nothing wrong in caring for animals. But feeding should not create danger for others. Many pet owners abandon animals when they become old. Responsible pet ownership and sterilisation are equally important,” said Mini.
Hounded down
Dog-bite cases reported in Ernakulam
2025: 35,681
2024: 32,086
State registered 3.69 lakh cases in 2025
28 rabies deaths in Keralam from Jan-May ’26
Proposed Brahmapuram shelter
Location: Near ABC Centre, Brahmapuram
Capacity: 1,000 dogs
Land: 5 acres
Facilities: Observation wards, post-operative care, quarantine block, disabled dogs ward, adoption centre
Status: Announced in March 2026; tender process yet to be initiated