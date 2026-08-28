Four to be ordained Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church bishops

KOCHI: Fr Eldos A A, Fr Samjit George, Fr Shibu Venad Mathai and Fr Thomas Paul Ramban have been elected to be ordained as bishops of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church.

Their names were selected through voting by the Malankara Syrian Christian Association, which met at St Gregorios Nagar at Mulanthuruthy Vettikkal Dayara. The names of the newly elected bishops were announced by Association president and Catholicos of the Church Baselios Marthoma Mathews III.

Of the six candidates nominated by the Church Managing Committee, four were elected. An online voting facility was provided for representatives from foreign countries, while others cast their votes by ballot.

The date and venue for the consecration of the bishops-elect will be decided by the Episcopal Synod.

Ahead of the Association meeting, the Catholicos offered Holy Qurbana at Mulanthuruthy Marthoman Church. The Malankara Metropolitan was given a ceremonial welcome at St Gregorios Nagar, Vettikkal. Following prayers and Scripture reading, former seminary teacher Fr Dr Abraham Varghese led the meditation.

The election of the four bishops was particularly significant as it coincided with the 150th anniversary of the first consecration of Holy Mooron in Malankara.

Mulanthuruthy, the venue associated with that historic event, witnessed another significant moment in the history of the Church. The election also coincided with the 150th anniversary of the consecration of St Gregorios of Parumala, popularly known as Parumala Thirumeni, who was born in Mulanthuruthy.