New Kottayam Archeparchy auxiliary bishop appointed

KOCHI: Major Archbishop Raphael Thattil announced the appointment of Rev Fr Thomas Animoottil as the auxiliary bishop of the Archeparchy of Kottayam on Thursday, the final day of the second session of the 34th Syro-Malabar Church Synod. The announcement was made at Mount St Thomas in Kakkanad as well as the Vatican simultaneously, following Pope Leo XIV’s ratification of the election.

Fr Abraham Kavilpurayidathil, the major archiepiscopal chancellor, read the decree of appointment issued by Thattil, who, along with Mar Mathew Moolakkatt, the metropolitan archbishop of Kottayam, presented the episcopal insignia to the bishop-elect.

Sabhatharam Award

The Synod of Bishops of the Syro-Malabar Church has selected Santhosh Karumathra of the Archeparchy of Thrissur and Jacob Pynadath of the Archeparchy of Ernakulam-Angamaly as sabhatharams. The award honours lay faithful who rendered distinguished service to the Church.