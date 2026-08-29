Kochi businessman alleges wrongful detention over Rs 10 crore dues, court orders probe

KOCHI: The Tripunithura Judicial First Class Magistrate Court has directed the Hill Palace police to register a case and conduct an investigation into the alleged wrongful detention and intimidation of a Kochi-based businessman over a disputed Rs 10-crore payment.

The order, issued on August 21, came on a petition filed by Nihas Musthafa, managing partner of Kochi-based export firm Premier Marine Foods. Nihas alleged that seven persons, including two Andhra Pradesh policemen and two partners of Andhra-based Sree Sai Lakshmi Aqua Trading Company, forcibly detained him at his Tripunithura residence on June 23 and threatened him and his family to make him sign an agreement and cheques.

“The Station House Officer, Hill Palace Police Station, shall register a case, conduct a fair investigation, and file a report before this court,” the court said.

According to Nihas’ counsel T R S Kumar, the Andhra businessmen claimed that Nihas owed them Rs 10 crore for shrimp supplied for export. The alleged transactions, however, date back around four years, and Nihas maintains that all dues were cleared through bank transfers and payments made through agents representing the Andhra company.

Kumar alleged that when Nihas refused to accept the demand, the seven-member group entered his house and threatened to keep him in confinement until he signed the documents and handed over the cheques. He was also allegedly threatened with his life. Nihas and his brother were subsequently taken to the Hill Palace police station. According to Kumar, the police told them that they could not intervene and sent them back.