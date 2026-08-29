Kochi residents stick to tradition; corporation’s gas crematoriums lie idle for years

KOCHI: At a time when the state agencies are pushing for environment-friendly methods for all things possible, the gas crematoriums – which have comparatively lower pollution levels – have been lying idle in Kochi. While religious beliefs are being cited as a cause for the aversion towards gas crematoriums, the corporation has failed to address the issue despite councillors raising the matter several times.

The corporation manages four gas crematoriums in the city, all of which were constructed several years ago. The one at Ravipuram was set up around 15 years back and not once has the gas crematorium there been used.

“The gas crematorium remained unused for several years, because of which the machines stopped working. Even when it was repaired once, nobody used it as everyone preferred the traditional wood-based cremation,” a former councillor said.

However, Edakochi North councillor K J Baisil pointed out that the situation was different at the crematorium in his division.

“The gas crematorium at Edakochi was built in 2017. After tender procedures, the machine was brought for installation in 2020, but then came the Covid lockdown. The machine was installed in 2021, but no cremation happened. There is no one to take care of the machine either,” he said.

The Edakochi crematorium is the only such facility in Kochi corporation where cremation and burial facilities have been made available for people of all beliefs and communities. The gas crematorium is an additional one, but remains idle.

During K Babu’s term as Tripunithura MLA, Rs 50 lakh was allocated for the construction of the Edakochi gas crematorium, in 2015. But the project is yet to serve its purpose.