Kochi residents stick to tradition; corporation’s gas crematoriums lie idle for years

KOCHI: At a time when the state agencies are pushing for environment-friendly methods for all things possible, the gas crematoriums – which have comparatively lower pollution levels – have been lying idle in Kochi. While religious beliefs are being cited as a cause for the aversion towards gas crematoriums, the corporation has failed to address the issue despite councillors raising the matter several times.
The corporation manages four gas crematoriums in the city, all of which were constructed several years ago. The one at Ravipuram was set up around 15 years back and not once has the gas crematorium there been used.
“The gas crematorium remained unused for several years, because of which the machines stopped working. Even when it was repaired once, nobody used it as everyone preferred the traditional wood-based cremation,” a former councillor said.
However, Edakochi North councillor K J Baisil pointed out that the situation was different at the crematorium in his division.
“The gas crematorium at Edakochi was built in 2017. After tender procedures, the machine was brought for installation in 2020, but then came the Covid lockdown. The machine was installed in 2021, but no cremation happened. There is no one to take care of the machine either,” he said.
The Edakochi crematorium is the only such facility in Kochi corporation where cremation and burial facilities have been made available for people of all beliefs and communities. The gas crematorium is an additional one, but remains idle.
During K Babu’s term as Tripunithura MLA, Rs 50 lakh was allocated for the construction of the Edakochi gas crematorium, in 2015. But the project is yet to serve its purpose.
Baisil said people living near the crematorium had raised complaints about pollution and hence wanted to make the gas crematorium operational.
“Religious beliefs and aspects are still a concern. But when I spoke to the people in my division, they accepted the fact and were ready to switch to the gas crematorium,” he said.
In other divisions, the issue seems to be a concern as even after maintenance, there were no takers for the gas crematorium.
“The major issue is regarding the bones after cremation. In many Hindu communities, bones are needed for the post-death rituals. While using gas crematorium, only ashes will be left, which forces some to choose the conventional cremation method,” said Ajith, who serves as an acharyan for Hindu funeral rituals.
Mayor Minimol V K said the council has reviewed the aspects relating to unused gas crematoriums.
“The corporation is ready to carry out the maintenance of the crematoriums. But what’s the purpose if it is not being used. Rotary Club has offered to take up the maintenance of the crematorium at Ravipuram.
Gas crematoriums under corporation
Pachalam
Edakochi
Ravipuram
Edappally
Number of cylinders needed for cremation of a body: 6
Corporation had fixed Rs 3,500 per person as the fee for the gas crematorium