Nostalgia swirls as Kochi's Sarita theatre reopens after upgrade interval

While passing St Albert’s College on Banerji Road, private bus conductors have long had a familiar call: “Anybody to get down at Sarita?”

The name needs no explanation. For generations of Kochiites, the Sarita-Savita-Sangeeta cinema complex has been a landmark, a meeting point and, above all, a place where countless movie memories were made.

Now, the iconic Sarita is ready for a new chapter. The biggest of the three screens, Sarita will reopen to the public on Saturday after a major facelift, bringing a modern cinema experience to a place steeped in nostalgia.

The state’s first three-in-one theatre complex was opened by businessman Pathrose Isaac in 1981. It quickly became one of the city’s most popular cinema destinations through the 1980s and 1990s.

But as multiplexes transformed the state’s cinema landscape, the old landmark gradually lost ground. Now, the place is getting back into the game.

Since its opening, the complex had undergone only one minor renovation, apart from the transition from analogue to digital projectors. Much of its old-world character remained, giving it the feel of a luxurious time capsule from the 1980s.

On Saturday, however, Sarita will flaunt a completely refreshed look for the matinee show of the Onam blockbuster ‘Bethlehem Kudumba Unit’.

The old digital projector has been replaced with a 4K RGB laser projector, screening films on a massive 60x25-ft silver screen.

The 1,200-seat hall has been scaled down to 713 seats, but remains one of the biggest single screens in the state. With an emphasis on providing a premium theatre experience, the old-school seating has given way to a mix of sofas, recliners and comfortable push-back seats.