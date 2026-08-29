Seychelles, Kerala explore blue economy ties

KOCHI: The Cochin Chamber of Commerce and Industry hosted a business roundtable with Seychelles Principal Minister for Fisheries, Agriculture and Blue Economy Wallace Cosgrow and his delegation in Kochi on Friday, exploring opportunities for stronger economic ties between Keralam and Seychelles.

Cochin Chamber president Vinodini Sukumar, in her welcome address, stressed the need to strengthen business and institutional linkages between the two sides. Discussions focused on areas of mutual interest, including fisheries, agriculture, aquaculture and the blue economy, with participants exploring avenues for greater commercial engagement.

The interaction brought together members of the Seychelles delegation and representatives of Kerala’s business community, providing a platform to discuss potential partnerships and cooperation in the identified sectors. Cochin Chamber vice-president Bibu B Punnooran proposed the vote of thanks and reaffirmed the Chamber’s commitment to facilitating increased business engagement between Kerala and Seychelles.

Executive Committee members C S Kartha, Santosh Kumar and Prakash Iyer also attended the meeting.