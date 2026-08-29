Syro-Malabar Samiti demands auxiliary bishop for Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese

KOCHI: A day after the Syro-Malabar Church Bishops’ Synod appointed a new auxiliary bishop for the Kottayam archeparchy, the Athiroopatha Samrakshana Samithi on Friday demanded a similar appointment for the Ernakulam-Angamaly archeparchy on Friday. During the samithi’s Endevaour for Justice event held at Kaloor Renewal Centre, around 1,000 members of various parishes pushed for an auxiliary bishop from within the rank and file of the archeparchy.

“We expected the Syro-Malabar Church Synod to appoint an auxiliary bishop for the archeparchy in this (recently concluded) session. We were disappointed,” said Fr Jose Valikodath, the samithi PRO. The members flayed the Synod for its “irresponsible and immoral” behaviour.

“We trust that the Pope will direct the Synod to appoint a bishop for the archeparchy soon.

Our hope now rests with him,” said a member. The members also accused the Synod of disobeying the Holy See by not executing its order of restitution in the land scam issue.

“The Ernakulam-Angamaly archeparchy is the second largest in India and the first in Syro-Malabar Church.

“However, it remains an orphan without its own bishop,” said Fr Vailikodath.