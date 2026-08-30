Protesters, house owner nabbed as court officials carry out eviction drive in Kochi

KOCHI: Police arrested and removed protesters and a house owner who resisted an eviction drive carried out by court officials at Ponnoth Road, Kadavanthra, on Saturday. The eviction was conducted by officials, including those from the district court, with police protection.

The house of Vilasini, who has been living with her family on three cents of puramboke (revenue land) at Ponnoth Road for more than 40 years, was evicted after three earlier attempts had failed due to protests by residents.

The arrested include Varghese C T, Pratheesh Kumar K P, Vijayan T K, Varghese C T, Viswanathan K T, Joseph Shaji, Ajikumar T P, A R Sunitha Vilasini and Bindhu Shaji. Vilasini and her daughter Bindhu Shaji, who reportedly suffered health issues following the arrests, were admitted to the Ernakulam General Hospital.