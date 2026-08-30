Traffic curbs imposed ahead of VP visit on August 31 to Kochi

KOCHI: The Kochi City Police have announced traffic and drone restrictions in the city on August 31 in connection with the visit of Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan.

Traffic restrictions will be imposed in Kochi from noon to 2 pm and from 4 pm to 6 pm on Monday. The restrictions will cover key stretches, including NH 544 between the SCMS junction at Kalamassery and the TVS junction, the Medical College Road between HMT junction and HMT junction area, and the Seaport-Airport Road between Thrikkakara junction and InfoPark West Gate, among other routes.

Vehicles will be diverted through alternative routes during the restricted periods. Vehicles travelling from Aluva towards Ernakulam and Edappally will be diverted through routes including the Aluva-Paravur road, Container Road and NH 66, depending on their destination.

Vehicles heading towards Edappally from Aluva and Ernakulam will also be diverted through the Container Road underpass and other designated routes.

Traffic diversions have also been prescribed for vehicles travelling along the Seaport-Airport Road towards Kakkanad, Tripunithura and Aluva.

Police have instructed motorists to follow the designated diversion routes at junctions including Vazhakkala, Olipughal, District Panchayat Office, Kakkanad Signal, Irumpanam, Eechamukku, Judgemukku and HMT junctions. The police have further directed that vehicles travelling towards Aluva via NH 544 be diverted at various junctions through the Container Road and other alternative routes. Roads along the Vice-President’s route will also witness temporary traffic blocks approximately 30 minutes before the VVIP movement.

Parking of vehicles in a manner that causes obstruction along the VVIP convoy route has been completely prohibited. In view of the visit, drone operations will also be completely restricted within Kochi City limits on August 31.