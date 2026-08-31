Buddha temple detour proved life-saving for Malayali tourists

KOCHI: It was around 8.30 am on August 26 and a group of 38 Malayalis from different parts of Keralam, on a trip to Nepal, decided to make a detour to the Swayambhunath temple in Kathmandu Valley. The casual, unplanned visit later turned out to be a life-saving decision for this bunch of people, including a one-and-a-half-year-old, who had a narrow escape from the devastating flash flood in the Trishuli river on the Nepal-Tibet border.

What began as an annual family trip for the members, and their families, of the Licensed Engineers and Supervisors Federation (LENSFED) turned into a horrifying and emotional episode as they were suddenly stuck in the middle of nowhere in a foreign country. On Sunday, emotional scenes unfolded at the Kochi airport early morning as the travellers — comprising Kottayam, Ernakulam, Kannur and Thrissur residents —reunited with their anxious family members.

They recollected how a visit to a Buddhist temple, which was not part of their original plan, had delayed their onward journey and helped them escape the disaster.

“We had completed our visit to the Swayambhunath temple and were on our way to Pokhara (to the northwest of Kathmandu). We had to cross a bridge across the Trishuli for the journey ahead. Vehicles were stopped on a steep mountainside.