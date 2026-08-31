Rehabilitation promises fail to find right zone for Kochi’s street vendors

KOCHI: Amid plans of development in a metropolitan city like Kochi, rehabilitation of street vendors still remains a question. Though the corporation, in March 2025, published a list of 2,347 vendors in need of rehabilitation, the process has been delayed further with no effective steps so far.

The rising number of unauthorised street shops in the city has been a major concern for the past several years. In 2022, the High Court had directed the corporation to evict such street vendors. Subsequently, the corporation had taken steps to resolve the matter, but the political conflicts following the release of lists caused further delays.

As per the report published by the corporation in 2024, only 4% of street vendors in the city run the shops in kiosks distributed by the corporation and some of them even extended their vending space by making additions to the facility.

“The process to remove unauthorised street vendors within the city limits is under way. We have identified more than 1,000 street vendors who can be relocated. The allocation of zones for them is ongoing. Once it is completed, we can take necessary action regarding the same,” said Seena Gokulan, health standing committee chairperson.

Meanwhile, the LDF-led opposition has been criticising the corporation for not expediting the rehabilitation process.