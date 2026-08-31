Traffic restrictions in Aluva, Angamaly for vice-president’s visit

KOCHI: Traffic restrictions will be imposed on Monday in Aluva and adjoining areas in connection with the visit of the Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan.
Heavy vehicles travelling from Angamaly towards Aluva will be restricted from 10 am. Such vehicles will have to proceed towards Ernakulam via Kalady, Perumbavoor and Puthencruz.
From 12.40pm to 2pm, no vehicles will be allowed from Angamaly towards Aluva.
Vehicles arriving from the airport will have to take the Matoor-Nayathode route between 1.25pm and 2pm
Traffic from Athani towards Aluva will also be stopped between 1.20 m and 2pm.
Vehicles from Parambayam, Desam, Paravoor Kavala, Thottakkattukara and Athani will not be allowed to enter the main road between 1.30pm and 2pm.
Similarly, vehicles will not be permitted to enter the main road from Bypass Junction and Pulinchode Junction between 1.35pm and 2pm
Heavy vehicles coming from the city will face restrictions from 10 am and will have to use the Container Road-Cheranalloor-Varapuzha route.
In the evening, vehicles coming from the city will not be allowed on the main road between 4.15pm and 6pm.
They will have to use the Container Road. Vehicles from Thottakkattukara, Paravoor Kavala and Desam will not be allowed to enter the main road between 5.20pm and 6pm.
Motorists have been advised to plan their journeys accordingly and use alternative routes during the restricted periods.