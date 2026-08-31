Traffic restrictions in Aluva, Angamaly for vice-president’s visit

KOCHI: Traffic restrictions will be imposed on Monday in Aluva and adjoining areas in connection with the visit of the Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan.

Heavy vehicles travelling from Angamaly towards Aluva will be restricted from 10 am. Such vehicles will have to proceed towards Ernakulam via Kalady, Perumbavoor and Puthencruz.

From 12.40pm to 2pm, no vehicles will be allowed from Angamaly towards Aluva.

Vehicles arriving from the airport will have to take the Matoor-Nayathode route between 1.25pm and 2pm

Traffic from Athani towards Aluva will also be stopped between 1.20 m and 2pm.