Woman booked for ruining ‘pookkalam’ at Palarivattom

KOCHI: Palarivattom police have registered a case against an unidentified woman for allegedly kicking and ruining a ‘pookkalam’ arranged as part of Onam celebrations near a metro pillar at Palarivattom. The accused is yet to be identified.

According to the FIR, the incident occurred around 2pm on Tuesday in front of Mint Jewellery near Mythili Mandiram. The complaint alleged that the woman kicked and scattered the floral carpet with the intention of creating a disturbance in society.

Police registered the FIR on Saturday under Section 192 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with acts intended to cause or likely to cause a riot.

The young woman scattered the floral carpet before walking away, with CCTV footage of the incident subsequently going viral on social media.

The complaint was lodged with the Palarivattom police station on Saturday by BJP leader C G Rajagopal, along with a person identified as Balachandran.