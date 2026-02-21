Kerala is conducive to investment: Governor Arlekar

KOCHI: The 14th edition of the ‘Meet the Great Leaders’ programme conducted at St Teresa’s College by Prof K V Thomas Vidyadhanam Trust saw students from 50 colleges in the district posing some well-informed questions to Governor Rajendra Viswanath Arlekar on Thursday.

Questions like ‘Where does the governor draw the line when it comes to making policy decisions, as suggested by the state government? And what is the Central government doing when it comes to decolonising the legal framework? Why has the Private University Bill not been passed yet?’ saw the participants eagerly awaiting the governor’s reply.

Meanwhile, speaking on the occasion, the governor highlighted how Kerala has become the most investment-friendly state in the country. He said that many industries are coming to Kerala, which has an industry-friendly environment.

To a question as to whether he had any difference of opinion with the state government, the governor said, “I do not have any differences of opinion with the Kerala government and the chief minister on administrative matters. It is true that there is a lack of clarity on some issues. The governor, who holds a constitutional position, cannot stand against the government elected by the people.”