Corporation to discontinue collection of biomedical waste in Kochi

KOCHI: After repeated complaints over irregular biomedical waste collection, the corporation has decided to discontinue the subsidised biomedical waste collection to ensure efficiency of waste management. The move comes after two agencies entrusted to collect and transport biomedical waste failed to do so properly, causing a waste management crisis.

“The collection from households has been put on hold for a few months now. The agencies contracted by the corporation, Akari and Swuchigo, have not been collecting the waste, leading to waste accumulation in public places. Families with bedridden patients have been in trouble owing to this,” said S Sasikala, councillor from Ravipuram.

Following complaints, the corporation has sought an explanation from the agencies and decided to hold a meeting to discuss and rectify issues. The waste collected by the agencies is being transported to the Kerala Enviro Infrastructure Ltd (KEIL) for processing.

Meanwhile, the biomedical waste treatment plant set up at the Brahmapuram waste dumping yard is yet to become fully functional. “As of now, the plant can treat only 1.5 tonnes of biomedical waste. For several technical reasons, there are issues in operating the plant. Once both the incinerators are functional, the crisis will be solved,” said Seena Gokulan, the health standing committee chairperson of the corporation.