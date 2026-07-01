Corporation to discontinue collection of biomedical waste in Kochi

KOCHI: After repeated complaints over irregular biomedical waste collection, the corporation has decided to discontinue the subsidised biomedical waste collection to ensure efficiency of waste management. The move comes after two agencies entrusted to collect and transport biomedical waste failed to do so properly, causing a waste management crisis.
“The collection from households has been put on hold for a few months now. The agencies contracted by the corporation, Akari and Swuchigo, have not been collecting the waste, leading to waste accumulation in public places. Families with bedridden patients have been in trouble owing to this,” said S Sasikala, councillor from Ravipuram.
Following complaints, the corporation has sought an explanation from the agencies and decided to hold a meeting to discuss and rectify issues. The waste collected by the agencies is being transported to the Kerala Enviro Infrastructure Ltd (KEIL) for processing.
Meanwhile, the biomedical waste treatment plant set up at the Brahmapuram waste dumping yard is yet to become fully functional. “As of now, the plant can treat only 1.5 tonnes of biomedical waste. For several technical reasons, there are issues in operating the plant. Once both the incinerators are functional, the crisis will be solved,” said Seena Gokulan, the health standing committee chairperson of the corporation.
The plant with a capacity to treat 3 tonnes per day was commissioned in November last year. The delay in fully commissioning the Brahmapuram biomedical waste treatment plant has forced the corporation to continue depending on KEIL.
Aiming to resolve the issue at the earliest, Mayor V K Minimol has asked agencies, including Raidco, to submit a proposal on the rates at which they can collect biomedical waste without subsidy before July 15. “Subsidies will be applicable to households with bedridden patients upon the certification of the doctor,” she said. The corporation is currently collecting waste at a subsidised rate of Rs 12 per kg. The corporation pays Rs 30 per kg.
T K Ashraf, ex-health standing committee chairman, also raised concerns over the expense to process biomedical waste in the city, citing that the local body has spent `8.5 crore for the collection and treatment of the waste over the years.