Kerala student secures Rs 1.4cr global scholarship

KOCHI: Sarah Sony, a student from Kerala, has secured a full scholarship worth Rs 1.4 cr crore to pursue a five-year dual degree programme at the University of Hong Kong.

The scholarship covers the entire cost of the programme — Bachelor of Laws (LLB) and Bachelor of Social Sciences in Government and Laws.

Recognising her performance during the selection process, University of Hong Kong invited Sarah to represent Indian scholarship recipients and deliver a speech at the scholarship award ceremony held in New Delhi.

The University of Hong Kong is currently ranked first in Asia and 11th globally in the QS World University Rankings.

Sarah is the daughter of Sony Thomas, a native of Mayyanad in Kollam, and Vineetha Panikulam, a native of Ernakulam.