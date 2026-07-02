Cloud renewal delay cripples Kochi's CCTV network, hinders crime probe

KOCHI: Even as the Kochi city police intensify night patrols and vehicle checks under Operation Toofan, investigators are struggling to trace suspect vehicles in several cases after losing seamless access to archived footage from around 400 Smart City surveillance cameras.

The cloud service agreement for the network expired on December 31, 2025, and remains unrenewed. Police sources said some of the city’s crucial Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras are also non-functional, further weakening the surveillance system.

The surveillance network, installed under the Smart City project and maintained by Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML), has been a key policing tool for monitoring traffic, tracking suspect vehicles and aiding criminal investigations. However, with the cloud storage agreement lapsing more than six months ago, police officers have been forced to increasingly depend on CCTV footage from private establishments.

According to senior police officers, the disruption has begun affecting investigations into accidents, vehicle thefts and other crimes where tracing the movement of vehicles is crucial. Sources said police teams faced difficulties in some recent cases while trying to identify the registration numbers of suspect vehicles, as archived footage from the police surveillance network was not readily accessible.

“In many cases, we are almost entirely depending on CCTV footage from private buildings,” a senior police officer, requesting anonymity, said. “Ideally, investigators should be able to retrieve footage from the control room itself through the police surveillance network. Instead, officers have to visit different locations, identify camera owners and manually collect footage. Valuable time is lost during the crucial initial stages of an investigation.”