Call of duty! Nurses perform on-road CPR on man suffering cardiac arrest in Kochi

KOCHI: A routine morning commute turned into a life-saving rescue on Thursday on MC Road near Kalady, when two healthcare workers — a staff nurse and a nursing student — jumped off buses to revive a man who suffered a cardiac arrest while travelling in his car amid heavy traffic.

Anjali Baiju, a staff nurse at Apollo Hospital, was returning home by bus after completing her night shift when the incident unfolded around 9 am.

The bus was caught in a traffic block when passengers asked if there was a nurse on board.

“I got down immediately. Another nursing student also came with me. We checked his breathing and pulse, but detected neither,” Anjali said. The man, who had previously undergone an angioplasty, was reportedly driving to LF Hospital for a review when he developed severe chest pain.