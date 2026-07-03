Kochi

Cannabis plant found near Kochi Metro pillar; excise registers case

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway to ascertain how the cannabis plant came to be growing at the location.
Excise officials uproot and seize a cannabis plant found growing near Kochi Metro pillars 851 and 852 at Vyttila Junction on Thursday.
Excise officials uproot and seize a cannabis plant found growing near Kochi Metro pillars 851 and 852 at Vyttila Junction on Thursday.Photo | Express
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

KOCHI: A cannabis plant was found growing near a Kochi Metro pillar at Vyttila on Thursday, following which the excise department registered a case.

Local residents who discovered the plant in the space between metro pillars 851 and 852, just before the Vyttila Junction traffic signal, alerted the excise department following which officials reached the spot, uprooted the plant and seized it.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway to ascertain how the cannabis plant came to be growing at the location.

cannabis plants
Kochi Metro pillar