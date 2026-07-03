Cannabis plant found near Kochi Metro pillar; excise registers case

KOCHI: A cannabis plant was found growing near a Kochi Metro pillar at Vyttila on Thursday, following which the excise department registered a case.

Local residents who discovered the plant in the space between metro pillars 851 and 852, just before the Vyttila Junction traffic signal, alerted the excise department following which officials reached the spot, uprooted the plant and seized it.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway to ascertain how the cannabis plant came to be growing at the location.