'Headless’ GCDA leaves key projects in paralysis

Meanwhile, important projects awaiting administrative approval include the redevelopment and inauguration of parks, the Panampilly Nagar food street where many shops remain vacant, the proposed wedding venue at Rajendra Maidan, renovation of commercial buildings including the shopping complexes at Kakkanad and Olimugal, and decisions regarding families residing in the GCDA-developed P&T Colony at Mundamveli.



Notably, the authority is also responsible for the land-pooling process for Infopark Phase III, which has remained stalled since last month owing to legal hurdles and the change in government.



GCDA’s jurisdiction extends across 732 sq km, covering Kochi Corporation (excluding Vypeen, Gundu Island and Thanthonnithuruthu), municipalities including Aluva, North Paravur, Angamaly, Perumbavoor, Trippunithura, Kalamassery, Maradu, Thrikkakara and Eloor, besides 21 panchayats.

Ernakulam MLA T J Vinod gets defensive when asked about the ‘policy paralysis’.



“There has been no undue delay in the appointment. The only reason is that the new state cabinet had to settle into office. We expect the decision to be made soon, although I cannot give a definite date,” he says.

Meanwhile, questions continue to be raised over whether Kochi still requires a separate development authority.

“One question that has always been before GCDA is: what exactly is its mandate? It is supposed to improve the quality of life in the city, but does it have a vision plan for Kochi? Those questions remain unanswered,” says D Dhanuraj, founder-chairman of the Centre for Public Policy Research.



“It is time such institutions that fragment urban development are dissolved and constitutional bodies like the corporation are strengthened to undertake holistic development planning.”