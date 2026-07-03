'Headless’ GCDA leaves key projects in paralysis

The Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA), the key development agency of the city, has been functioning without leadership for over a month. Files have stagnated, and no official is willing to take accountability.
Former GCDA chairman and CPM leader K Chandran Pillai had stepped down after completing his tenure on May 15, following the change of government in the state.
For the past one-and-a-half months, the authority has been ‘functioning’ without a chairperson.
A visit to the GCDA headquarters near the Kadavanthra Metro station reveals a deserted chairman’s office and a vacant secretary’s cabin. Several ongoing development projects are in limbo, reveals an official hesitantly.
Established in 1976, GCDA was among the first exclusive urban development authorities in Kerala. Entrusted with planning and developing Kochi with the motto of making the city beautiful and accessible, the authority has played a significant role in shaping modern Kochi.
Projects such as the Marine Drive walkway, the International Stadium and several commercial complexes stand as its contributions. Momentum, however, has been found lacking in recent times.
“The chairman’s post has remained vacant since the previous chairperson resigned. By the end of May, the secretary was also relieved from her post. At present, all major projects are continuing only from where the previous authorities left them,” says the official, who requests anonymity.
“Any new project or even notifications required for continuing ongoing works need approvals from the higher level. We are waiting for the new leadership to take charge so that work can resume immediately.”
While the secretary’s post is expected to be filled through the regular vacancy allotment process, the chairman’s appointment is a political decision of the ruling front.
Discussions within the Congress-led UDF over the appointment have been ongoing, but no final decision has been made.
Meanwhile, important projects awaiting administrative approval include the redevelopment and inauguration of parks, the Panampilly Nagar food street where many shops remain vacant, the proposed wedding venue at Rajendra Maidan, renovation of commercial buildings including the shopping complexes at Kakkanad and Olimugal, and decisions regarding families residing in the GCDA-developed P&T Colony at Mundamveli.
Notably, the authority is also responsible for the land-pooling process for Infopark Phase III, which has remained stalled since last month owing to legal hurdles and the change in government.
GCDA’s jurisdiction extends across 732 sq km, covering Kochi Corporation (excluding Vypeen, Gundu Island and Thanthonnithuruthu), municipalities including Aluva, North Paravur, Angamaly, Perumbavoor, Trippunithura, Kalamassery, Maradu, Thrikkakara and Eloor, besides 21 panchayats.
Ernakulam MLA T J Vinod gets defensive when asked about the ‘policy paralysis’.
“There has been no undue delay in the appointment. The only reason is that the new state cabinet had to settle into office. We expect the decision to be made soon, although I cannot give a definite date,” he says.
Meanwhile, questions continue to be raised over whether Kochi still requires a separate development authority.
“One question that has always been before GCDA is: what exactly is its mandate? It is supposed to improve the quality of life in the city, but does it have a vision plan for Kochi? Those questions remain unanswered,” says D Dhanuraj, founder-chairman of the Centre for Public Policy Research.
“It is time such institutions that fragment urban development are dissolved and constitutional bodies like the corporation are strengthened to undertake holistic development planning.”
Meanwhile, important projects awaiting administrative approval include the redevelopment and inauguration of parks, the Panampilly Nagar food street where many shops remain vacant, the proposed wedding venue at Rajendra Maidan, renovation of commercial buildings including the shopping complexes at Kakkanad and Olimugal, and decisions regarding families residing in the GCDA-developed P&T Colony at Mundamveli.
Notably, the authority is also responsible for the land-pooling process for Infopark Phase III, which has remained stalled since last month owing to legal hurdles and the change in government.
GCDA’s jurisdiction extends across 732 sq km, covering Kochi Corporation (excluding Vypeen, Gundu Island and Thanthonnithuruthu), municipalities including Aluva, North Paravur, Angamaly, Perumbavoor, Trippunithura, Kalamassery, Maradu, Thrikkakara and Eloor, besides 21 panchayats.
Ernakulam MLA T J Vinod gets defensive when asked about the ‘policy paralysis’.
“There has been no undue delay in the appointment. The only reason is that the new state cabinet had to settle into office. We expect the decision to be made soon, although I cannot give a definite date,” he says.
Meanwhile, questions continue to be raised over whether Kochi still requires a separate development authority.
“One question that has always been before GCDA is: what exactly is its mandate? It is supposed to improve the quality of life in the city, but does it have a vision plan for Kochi? Those questions remain unanswered,” says D Dhanuraj, founder-chairman of the Centre for Public Policy Research.
“It is time such institutions that fragment urban development are dissolved and constitutional bodies like the corporation are strengthened to undertake holistic development planning.”