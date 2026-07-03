Lorry carrying iron pipes crashes into divider in Kochi

KOCHI: A lorry carrying iron pipes crashed into the road divider and handrail at the entrance to the Vyttila flyover in the early hours of Thursday.

Police said the accident occurred around 2am.

The lorry was transporting iron pipes from Hosur to Kottayam. The driver and a companion suffered minor injuries. No other casualties were reported.

In the impact of the crash, the front portion of the lorry as well as the road divider and handrail were damaged. The entrance to the Vyttila flyover has witnessed a series of accidents in recent times.

The absence of adequate warning signboards is believed to be one of the factors contributing to the recurring mishaps. Further probe is under way.