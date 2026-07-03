Probe into Kochi's elite drug supply chain on new route

KOCHI: What initially appeared to be isolated drug seizures has now opened up an investigation into organised supply networks allegedly catering to high-profile personalities in Kochi. The police have widened their probe into multiple supply chains suspected of serving IT professionals, members of the film fraternity and other affluent persons.

The latest breakthrough came during a pre-dawn raid at a rented house in Cheranalloor on Thursday, where police arrested two suspected drug suppliers and seized 14.63g of MDMA.

The arrested persons are Amal George, 33, of Cheranalloor, and Abhijit M V, 25, of Vadakkekara. Police suspect the duo supplied narcotics to high-profile clients and are questioning them to identify buyers, suppliers and other members of the network.

Senior police officers said Amal is a repeat offender. He was arrested in 2025 with around 203g of MDMA and figured in a narcotics case in 2024. Investigators have launched efforts to trace his supplier, believed to be based in Ernakulam, and dismantle the supply chain.

“Multiple rackets are believed to be operating independently, each maintaining its own client base and distribution network,” said a source familiar with the investigation. Investigators suspect some groups primarily cater to affluent customers who frequent luxury hotels, bars and private parties.

The police said this pattern first emerged during investigation into the drug bust at a luxury hotel in Kadavanthra in March. The probe reportedly pointed to organised supply channels serving high-profile users, prompting investigators to examine whether similar networks are operating elsewhere in Kochi.