Lukewarm homecoming for national ice skating medallists from Kerala

KOCHI: In India, the hero’s welcome, complete with cheering crowds and garlands that could accommodate multiple people, is reserved only for cricketers.

For every other sport, a small, hurriedly-called reception is seemingly deemed enough, as was seen when medal winners from the 21st National Ice Skating Championship arrived in Kerala on Thursday. Despite bagging honours for the state in the championship held at the Himadri Ice Rink in Dehradun fron June 25 to 30, the Kerala contingent that took part received a welcome describe tepid at best upon arrival at Kochi airport.

The Kerala group included Pranav Balu, 11, who won gold in U-13 category; Bhupen Sathya, 13, who bagged silver in Open Free Skating; Adhidev Abhiraj, 11, the silver medallist in Ice Figure Skating; Devadath Nair, 14, who won bronze in Basic Novice Men’s; and Midhun R M, 12, who won bronze in Free Skate Chicks - Boys category, besides Juvina Liz Thomas, Catherine Neethu and Julena Liz Thomas. They were accompanied by coach Abhijith Amal Raj and team manager Biju Rajan.

“Despite bringing national honours to the state, the young champions returned home to hardly any official recognition,” rued Truebredson Sathya, Bhupen’s father. He said it was only upon learning of the team’s arrival around 4pm that the Nedumbassery grama panchayat officials organised a reception and felicitation at the airport. “The young champions were felicitated under the leadership of panchayat president Jessy George,” he said.