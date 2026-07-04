New deep-sea fish discovered in Arabian Sea off Kerala coast

KOCHI: Researchers at the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) have discovered a new deep-sea fish in the Arabian Sea off southern Kerala. Named Cyttopsis indica (Indian dory), it was found at a depth of 350-500m along the continental slope of the eastern Lakshadweep Sea.

The newly identified fish belongs to the genus Cyttopsis, a primitive group of marine fishes commonly known as “dories.”

The discovery is based on six specimens collected from deep-sea trawl landings at Sakthikulangara fishing harbour in Kollam.

Researchers, led by CMFRI scientist Ratheesh Kumar R, confirmed the fish as a new species after carrying out traditional taxonomic analysis combined with advanced molecular tools.

Until now, the fish seen in the Indian Ocean was believed to be Cyttopsis rosea, a species with distribution now confined to the Atlantic Ocean.

The DNA analysis revealed a stark genetic divergence from all other known species in its genus, correcting a long-standing taxonomic error.