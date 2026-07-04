Plan afoot to mould Tripunithura as a heritage town over next 5 yrs

KOCHI: In view of the rapid urbanisation that’s now threatening to erode Tripunithura’s character, municipality chairperson P L Babu is mulling an ambitious proposal to transform the erstwhile seat of the Cochin royal family into a heritage town over the next five years.

“I will soon move a proposal outlining a comprehensive heritage policy aimed at conserving the town’s architectural, cultural and ecological legacy while promoting sustainable tourism,” Babu told TNIE. The objective, he added, is to preserve Tripunithura’s unique identity even as the town continues to develop.

Among the projects under consideration are the revival of Thanneerchal Park as a key public green space, development of floating gardens on Andhakara thodu, restoration of neglected heritage structures and measures to prevent historically significant buildings from being demolished for high-rise developments. The chairperson also plans to promote Tripunithura’s rich cultural traditions through events and initiatives that highlight the town’s past royal associations.’

“Another notable proposal is the restoration of the historic Manimalika, the second-oldest clock tower in Kerala,” he highlighted. Babu’s emphasis on heritage is consistent with his long-held stand. Even before assuming office as municipal chairperson, he had been a vocal advocate for preserving Tripunithura’s cultural landscape and historic landmarks.

The plan comes at a time when conservationists warn that the town has already lost a substantial part of its built heritage. Indeed, a Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) report that TNIE accessed shows that there are 55 heritage structures in Tripunithura. However, only 14 remain.