Ernakulam’s major tourism projects, put on hold for polls, get lease of life

KOCHI: Major tourism projects that had stalled following the announcement of the assembly elections are getting a lease of life, with associated works starting from the end of this week.

Two of the major projects launched by the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC), the work of which had to be put on hold following the enforcement of the model code of conduct, were the Vypeen Beach Corridor and Kadambrayar Eco Tourism.

According to DTPC officials, construction activities associated with the Vypeen Beach Corridor project have begun. “The Rs 2.96-crore project aims to promote beach tourism in the Vypeen islands by developing the infrastructure facilities at three beaches,” said Lijo Joseph, secretary, DTPC Ernakulam. The three beaches that will see an infrastructure upgrade are Cherai, Kuzhupilly and Munambam. Under the project, existing infrastructure facilities will be renovated.

“Basic amenities in the beaches like snack bars, toilets, rain shelters and children’s play areas will be built,” said Lijo.

The project, first envisioned in 2017, had been in limbo for the past eight years. The project got a shot in the arm in July 2025 when the revised proposal received administrative sanction. As the first step in the project’s implementation, construction was launched at Cherai beach on Wednesday.

Nestled between the Arabian Sea and the backwaters, beaches on Vypeen island attract a large number of visitors. At present, Kuzhupilly beach, located less than five minutes from Cherai beach, hosts the only floating bridge. The Casuarina trees are another attraction at Kuzhupilly. Another beach that has remained untapped is Munambam, which is not far from Cherai towards the North, and would turn out to be a promising destination.