Ernakulam’s major tourism projects, put on hold for polls, get lease of life

KOCHI: Major tourism projects that had stalled following the announcement of the assembly elections are getting a lease of life, with associated works starting from the end of this week.
Two of the major projects launched by the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC), the work of which had to be put on hold following the enforcement of the model code of conduct, were the Vypeen Beach Corridor and Kadambrayar Eco Tourism.
According to DTPC officials, construction activities associated with the Vypeen Beach Corridor project have begun. “The Rs 2.96-crore project aims to promote beach tourism in the Vypeen islands by developing the infrastructure facilities at three beaches,” said Lijo Joseph, secretary, DTPC Ernakulam. The three beaches that will see an infrastructure upgrade are Cherai, Kuzhupilly and Munambam. Under the project, existing infrastructure facilities will be renovated.
“Basic amenities in the beaches like snack bars, toilets, rain shelters and children’s play areas will be built,” said Lijo.
The project, first envisioned in 2017, had been in limbo for the past eight years. The project got a shot in the arm in July 2025 when the revised proposal received administrative sanction. As the first step in the project’s implementation, construction was launched at Cherai beach on Wednesday.
Nestled between the Arabian Sea and the backwaters, beaches on Vypeen island attract a large number of visitors. At present, Kuzhupilly beach, located less than five minutes from Cherai beach, hosts the only floating bridge. The Casuarina trees are another attraction at Kuzhupilly. Another beach that has remained untapped is Munambam, which is not far from Cherai towards the North, and would turn out to be a promising destination.
“Here, things like walkways (breakwater), playgrounds for children, space for water sports activity, toilets and kiosks will be constructed. Another project at Munambam is the butterfly garden that will be constructed by the Vypeen block panchayat using CSR funds from the LNG Terminal,” said Lijo.
Kadambrayar eco-tourism project
The eco-tourism project that until now remained on paper is becoming a reality with the DTPC getting the approval for Rs 3.5- crore project. “The project has been awarded to Steel Industrials Kerala Limited (SILK). SILK will be the implementing agency. They are in the process of selecting the contractor and the work is expected to start soon. The work here involves the renovation and repair of the two hanging bridges,” said Lijo.
The DTPC first came up with the Kadambrayar eco-tourism project in 2009, but it has been hanging fire since then. Kadambrayar is located between Kakkanad and Pallikkara close to Wonderla water theme park. There are three access points to Kadambrayar — at Manakkakadavu in Kunnathunad panchayat, Puthussery Kadavu in Kizhakkambalam panchayat and a third one at Infopark boat jetty.
According to Lijo, another proposal being implemented as part of the Kadambrayar Eco Tourism project will see the renovation of the walkway with new paving blocks being laid. “The handrails along the walkway will be repaired, and new streetlights will be installed. It has also been decided to install CCTVs to ensure the safety of visitors. There will be a play area for children and an open gym,” said the DTPC secretary.
The project has been sanctioned Rs 99 lakh, and the work will be undertaken by Kerala Electrical & Allied Engineering Co. Ltd. According to him, the area around Kadambrayar river has a lot of tourism potential. “Once the tourism project gets up and running, it would turn into a place of leisure and entertainment for those working in the Infopark,” said Lijo.
As for the issues regarding the concerns raised about the pollution of the river, he added that the matter has been taken up with the local self-government department.